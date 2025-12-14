Bateman (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

Bateman was added to the Ravens' Week 15 injury report after being a limited participant in Thursday's practice and then missed Friday's session before heading into the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. In his absence, DeAndre Hopkins, Tylan Wallace, Devontez Walker and LaJohntay Wester are candidates to log increased snaps behind top wide receiver Zay Flowers.