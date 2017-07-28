Jefferson (groin) is nearing a return to action at training camp, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Jefferson had sports hernia surgery in the latter portion of June, and it appears the Ravens are exercising caution before fully implementing him in training camp. Although head coach John Harbaugh held him out of practice again Friday, he did indicate that Jefferson is ready to go. The 25-year-old played the first four seasons of his career with the Cardinals before signing with the Ravens over the offseason. He tallied 96 tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles across 15 games last season. Barring any setbacks, he projects to be the Week 1 starter at free safety.