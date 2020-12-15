site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Tramon Williams: Sitting out Monday
RotoWire Staff
Dec 14, 2020
Williams (thigh) is inactive for Monday's game against the Browns.
This news was expected, as Wiliams was considered doubtful. This will mainly affect the
Ravens' secondary depth, as starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith have all been cleared to play. More News
