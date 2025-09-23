Loop made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point tries in a loss to Detroit on Monday.

Loop's field goal was a 41-yarder that brought Baltimore to within four points early in the fourth quarter. The rookie kicker knocked through two field goals in each of his first two NFL games, making him a perfect 5-for-5 through three games on the campaign. The prolific Ravens offense may prevent him from racking up field-goal attempts, but he's still scored plenty of points by going 12-for-13 on extra-point tries so far.