Loop made one of two field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots.

During Sunday's loss, Loop left a 56-yard field-goal attempt short early in the third quarter that set up a scoring drive for the Patriots. The rookie sixth-round pick from Arizona has now converted on 27 of 30 field-goal attempts and 36 of 38 point-through 15 games this season. His next opportunity to score will come in the Week 17 matchup against the Packers.