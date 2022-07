Bowser (Achilles) will start training camp on the active/PUP list, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official website reports.

No surprise here, as Bowser suffered a torn Achilles during the Ravens' regular-season finale this past January. He emerged as a regular starter in 2021 and projects to regain that role once his health allows. The 27-year-old is without a timetable to return as of now.