Flowers (knee) is not participating in the portion of Wednesday's practice open to the media, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Flowers is reportedly trending in the wrong direction for Saturday's wild-card game against the Steelers due to a right knee sprain sustained during Baltimore's regular-season finale last weekend, a 35-10 win over the Browns. Head coach John Harbaugh labeled Flowers as day-to-day Monday, but the wideout has proceeded to sit out both of the Ravens' first two practices of the week. Thursday's practice will thus be a pivotal one for Flowers, who will likely need to get in at least limited on-field reps to have a chance at being cleared to play this weekend.