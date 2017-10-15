Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Suffers hamstring injury
Breeland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a hamstring injury, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.
With top cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) already inactive Sunday, Breeland's injury couldn't come at a worse time. If he's unable to return, Kendall Fuller and Quinton Dunbar will be summoned as the top two Redskins' cornerbacks.
More News
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant at practice•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Leaves practice with groin injury•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Questionable to return•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Six tackles in loss•
-
Redskins' Bashaud Breeland: Active for Sunday's game•
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...