Breeland is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers with a hamstring injury, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.

With top cornerback Josh Norman (ribs) already inactive Sunday, Breeland's injury couldn't come at a worse time. If he's unable to return, Kendall Fuller and Quinton Dunbar will be summoned as the top two Redskins' cornerbacks.

