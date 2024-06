Nall (shoulder) has formally announced his retirement from the NFL, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Nall signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent in May of 2018. He spent his first season on the practice squad before suiting up for 33 games across the following three seasons. He will finish his career with 12 rushing yards on six carries to go along with 71 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions.