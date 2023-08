Anderson (triceps) was waived by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Anderson had been dealing with a triceps injury suffered in early August but it seems like he's since recovered. The Indiana product bounced back-and-forth between New York's active roster and practice squad last season. He appeared in seven games and recorded eight tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. Anderson will look for a new team ahead of the coming season.