Kamara (groin) didn't practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Kamara has been held out of all drills since sustaining an adductor injury Week 15 against the Commanders, but interim coach Darren Rizzi told John Hendrix of SI.com on Thursday that the running back was in the midst of rehab and in "good spirits." Such comments don't exactly shed light on Kamara's prospects for Sunday's game versus the Raiders, but Friday's practice report may provide some clarity on that front. Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams and Jordan Mims are on hand in the event Kamara requires another absence this weekend.