The Saints activated Means from the active/NFI list Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Means moved to the list Tuesday. The Saints picked Means in the fifth round of the 2024 Draft after he caught 41 passes for 721 yards and six touchdowns during his final collegiate season in 2023. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are New Orleans' top two wide receivers, but the depth chart is pretty open beyond them.