Moreau failed to haul in either of his two targets during Sunday's 20-17 victory against Atlanta.

Moreau logged two or fewer targets for the sixth game in a row. The sixth-year tight end has been an intermittent scoring threat in the red zone this season, but he has little to no value in terms of fantasy otherwise. This didn't change despite the barrage of injuries to the team's wide receiver room, as Cedrick Wilson (shoulder) was inactive while Chris Olave (concussion), Rashid Shaheed (knee) and Bub Means (ankle) are all on IR. Moreau has now totaled 12 catches (on 15 targets) for 167 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games. He'll look to find the end zone during next week's game versus the Browns on Sunday, Nov. 17.