Emerson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday.

Emerson entered the league's concussion protocol following the Saints' 20-17 loss to the Panthers in Week 10, and he finished that contest with only one assisted tackle. He'll have two more chances to return to practice, but even if he does get some reps under his belt, he would need to be cleared of the league's protocol in order to play against the Bears on Sunday. Quincy Riley would likely start opposite Kool-Aid McKinstry if Emerson is sidelined for Week 11.