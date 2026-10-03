Werner (neck) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Falcons, Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Werner injured his neck during the Saints' 35-27 loss to the Raiders in Week 3, which prevented him from participating in each of New Orleans' first two practices of Week 4 prep. His status may not be officially known until about 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Saints announce their list of inactive players. Kaden Elliss (calf) has already been ruled out, and if Werner cannot play, then Isaiah Stalbird and Danny Stutsman would be the next men up at inside linebacker.