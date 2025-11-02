Shaheed (hip) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams.

Shaheed operated with a cap on his reps during Week 9 prep due to a hip injury that left him questionable ahead of Sunday's contest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday evening that Shaheed was expected to suit up this weekend, something that now has been confirmed. Shaheed is coming off a season-high 12 targets Week 8 and will be on the receiving end of passes from rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough instead of Spencer Rattler moving forward.