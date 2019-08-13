Saints' Shane Smith: Joins Saints
Smith signed a contract with the Saints on Sunday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Smith played 13 games for the Giants across the last two seasons, making most of his impact on special teams. The third-year pro will compete to stand out behind fellow fullbacks Zach Line and Michael Burton in New Orleans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Walker
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Cooper
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...