Saints' Ulrick John: Lands on IR
The Saints placed John (undisclosed) on injured reserve Saturday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.
Both severity and extent of the injury are unclear, but John will head to injured reserve. His absence won't likely loom large, considering he was battling for a depth lineman spot this season.
