Sam Barrington: Inks deal with Bills
Barrington signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News reports.
Barrington spent last season with the Saints, appearing in five games and recording two combined tackles in limited action. The 2014 seventh-round pick will look to secure a spot on the final roster out of training camp.
