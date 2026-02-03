Surratt (ankle) was activated from IR on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Surratt had missed the Seahawks' last eight games due to an ankle injury, but it now appears he's got a chance to return for the Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots. The North Carolina product was a key special-teams contributor for Seattle this season, recording 11 total tackles across 11 appearances. He's likely to play a similar role if active for Sunday's contest.