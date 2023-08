Eskridge has been suspended six games for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 2021 second-round pick can still practice this summer and play in preseason games but won't be eligible to make his regular-season debut until Oct. 29 against the Browns. It probably doesn't change much for the Seattle offense, as Eskridge is no better than fourth on a depth chart that includes WRs DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.