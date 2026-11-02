Wilson is welcoming back Zach Charbonnet (knee) and Jadarian Price (chest) to the Seahawks backfield for Monday's game against the Bears, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Seattle cleared Charbonnet to make his season debut on its final Week 8 injury report before the team activated Price from injured reserve Monday, which means the latter is available for his first game action since Week 3. Wilson operated as the Seahawks' lead runner the last four contests, racking up 85 touches for 359 yards from scrimmage and four total TDs. He'll certainly cede some of those reps to the combination of Charbonnet and Price, but the possibility exists that he ends up taking on the most work among the trio if the team eases one or both back in.