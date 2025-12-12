Saubert (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Saubert was placed on injured reserve after suffering a calf injury in the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Texans. The tight end has been working his way back and was able to log enough practice sessions in some capacity to be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup. If Saubert can suit up, he will likely slot in as the No. 2 tight end behind 2024 fourth-round pick AJ Barner.