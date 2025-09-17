Seahawks' Ernest Jones: Still dealing with shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Jones played through the shoulder injury in Week 2 at Pittsburgh and ended up leading Seattle in tackles, so it's likely the team is just exercising some extra caution. He could probably avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend if he can manage a full practice Thursday or Friday.
