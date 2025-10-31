Reed (wrist) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

A wrist injury limited Reed's practice participation Wednesday and Thursday, but the veteran defensive tackle earned the questionable tag for Week 9 after logging a full session Friday. His absence would open the door for Mike Morris to see more snaps at defensive end opposite Leonard Williams. Reed's status might not be officially known until the Seahawks announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes before the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.