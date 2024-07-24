Baker (wrist) passed his physical and was activated off the active/PUP list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Baker missed all of OTAs and minicamp after undergoing surgery for a right wrist injury he sustained in Week 18 of last season. The 27-year-old linebacker appears to have recovered from the procedure and is ready to participate in training camp, where he will compete for an every-down role at linebacker. The 2018 third-round pick out of Ohio State signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks in March after spending the first six years of his career with the Dolphins. He finished 2023 with 78 tackles (51 solo), including 1.5 sacks, three passes defended, two interceptions and one touchdown across 13 regular-season games.