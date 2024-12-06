Walker (ankle/calf) didn't take part in practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

One day removed from being limited due to ankle and calf injuries Wednesday, Walker was held out of drills entirely as a result of the new health concerns. There's been no indication, one way or another, if he's in danger of missing Sunday's contest at Arizona. Ultimately, Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not Walker heads into the weekend with a designation for Week 14 action. Zach Charbonnet would take on more work if Walker is inhibited or sidelined.