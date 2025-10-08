Seahawks' Leonard Williams: Kept in check vs. Bucs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams recorded four tackles (one solo) during Sunday's 38-35 loss versus the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay provided quarterback Baker Mayfield with excellent protection in Week 5, breaking Williams' three-game streak of at least 0.5 sacks. He'll be rushing against a less stout offensive line in Week 6 at Jacksonville, possibly giving him a good opportunity to get back on track.
