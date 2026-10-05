Head coach Mike Macdonald said Monday that he expects Williams (ankle) to be available for this Sunday's NFC West showdown against the 49ers, Tim Booth of The Seattle Times reports.

Williams suffered an ankle injury during the Seahawks' 30-23 win over the Chargers in Week 4 and did not return, finishing the game with just one quarterback hit and zero tackles. His practice participation over the coming days will shed light on his status for Week 5, but if he cannot play or operates under a snap count, then Jarran Reed and Rylie Mills would both be in line for more defensive snaps against San Francisco.