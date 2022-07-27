Seahawks' Liam Ryan: Goes on PUP list By RotoWire Staff Jul 26, 2022 at 9:21 pm ET • 1 min read Ryan (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.Ryan joined the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in May. The 24-year-old will work to get healthy, so he can compete for a spot with Seattle. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.