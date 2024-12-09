Fant had three receptions on four targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 30-18 win over the Cardinals.

Fant grabbed three catches in consecutive games since returning from a layoff due to a groin injury. The veteran tight end has averaged 22.0 yards in those two contests with no touchdowns scored, resulting in mediocre fantasy production. Rookie tight end AJ Barner remained in the mix with a 13-yard reception Sunday, further cutting into Fant's fantasy value. The 27-year-old is only a deep-league option heading into next Sunday's tilt against Green Bay.