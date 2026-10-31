Shaheed (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bears, Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle reports.

Shaheed will miss his first game of the 2026 season due to a knee injury that he sustained during the Seahawks' Week 7 win over the Chiefs. Tory Horton and Velus Jones are the top candidates to operate as Seattle's returners on kickoffs and punts, and Horton and Cooper Kupp should see a bump in offensive snaps in Shaheed's absence. Shaheed's next opportunity to play is Week 9 against the Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 8.