The Seahawks placed Sherman (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

The move is merely procedural as Sherman won't return this season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon last Thursday. In his absence, the starting cornerback spots will likely be filled by Shaquill Griffin and Jeremy lane, but the Seahawks signed a familiar face in Byron Maxwell to serve as insurance at the position.