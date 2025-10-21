Horton didn't catch any of his three targets in Monday's 27-19 win over the Texans. He returned five punts for 67 yards.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the charge once again with eight catches (14 targets) for 123 yards and a touchdown, leaving little for the rest of the receivers. Horton has yet to post 40-plus yards in a game, and his snap count remains below the 50-percent threshold due to the Seahawks' commitment to two tight-end sets. However, he ranks third in the league with 14.9 yards per punt return, proving he could be a valuable weapon to keep an eye on.