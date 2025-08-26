The Colts released McKeon on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

McKeon inked a futures deal with the Colts in January after spending the entire 2024 season on the team's practice squad. He finished the preseason with two catches on as many targets for eight yards across two games, but his performance throughout training camp wasn't enough for him to crack the 53-man roster. McKeon will likely clear waivers, at which point he could remain in Indianapolis by joining the Colts' practice squad for a second consecutive year.