The Buccaneers waived Dzansi (knee) with a failed physical designation Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Dzansi is still recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in August of 2024. He was initially placed on the active/PUP list Tuesday, but the Bucs opted to waive the 27-year-old offensive lineman. Dzansi has yet to play in a regular-season game since being signed by Tampa Bay in May of 2023 as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia Tech.