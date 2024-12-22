Head coach Mike Tomlin said Sunday that he's uncertain if Skowronek (hip) will be ready to play in the team's Week 17 game against the Chiefs on Wednesday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Skowronek injured his hip in the first half of Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens, though he was cleared to return to the contest. He finished with two receptions for 25 yards on two targets in the loss. Despite getting the green light to check back into Sunday's contest, Skowronek may be hurting now that the adrenaline has worn off. More clarity on his status for the Christmas Day game should come when the Steelers release injury reports Monday and Tuesday.