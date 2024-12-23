Pickens (hamstring) said Monday "I feel good" but that he hasn't yet been cleared to play Wednesday versus Kansas City, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Pickens has missed three consecutive games due to a lingering hamstring injury, but he resumed handling individual drills Monday, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports. The standout wide receiver was listed as limited on Sunday's estimated practice report, in which coach Mike Tomlin said he has a "real chance" to return Week 17. Tuesday's final practice report figures to be pivotal in determining Pickens' status for Week 17.
