Jefferson (quadriceps) didn't practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

It's a new injury for Jefferson and one that bears monitoring ahead of Sunday's AFC North clash with the Ravens. Baltimore's pass defense has been a sieve all season, and if Jefferson is unable to play, it could open up more playing time for Mike Williams in his second game with the Steelers after he hauled in a game-winning 32-yard touchdown on his only target in his Pittsburgh debut last Sunday. Williams played just nine offensive snaps last week against Washington but may be primed for a bigger role after a full week with the team.