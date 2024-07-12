Jefferson has "pole position" to be Pittsburgh's No. 2 wide receiver, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

The Steelers signed four wide receivers with NFL starting experience between January and May, also bringing in Quez Watkins, Scotty Miller and Marquez Callaway. They've each had exactly one season with 500-plus receiving yards, either in 2020 or 2021. Jefferson's so-called pole position prior to training camp may not mean much, as he'll face competition not only from the aforementioned veterans but also 2024 third-round pick Roman Wilson and 2023 third-rounder Calvin Austin. It looks like a wide-open competition for snaps/roles behind runaway No. 1 receiver George Pickens.