Steelers' Will Howard: Should practice soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that Howard (hand) is expected to be a full participant in practice "soon," Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Howard broke a bone in his hand during practice Aug. 5 and was unable to play in the preseason. He's expected to open the season behind Aaron Rodgers and Mason Rudolph on the Steelers' QB depth chart.
