The Bills waived Couch on Saturday.

Buffalo needed to clear a roster spot for cornerback Jordan Hancock (hamstring) to be activated off IR, and Couch's cut was the resulting roster move. Couch had seen action in four games with the team, logging a 71 percent defensive snap share Week 8 versus Baltimore but playing exclusively on special teams during his other three appearances. He's now free to seek work with another organization, though he could end up back on Buffalo's practice squad if he clears waivers.