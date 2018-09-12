Sinkfield was waived by the Raiders on Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders promoted wide receiver Johnny Holton to the active roster. The former CFL star can play both receiver and cornerback but may return to Canada if he cannot find work with another NFL team.

