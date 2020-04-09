Texans' Deshaun Watson: Gets reinforcement in Cooks
The Texans acquired another wide receiver (Brandin Cooks) for Watson on Thursday, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After shipping out DeAndre Hopkins last month, Houston's receiving corps was a bit short-handed, even with the addition of Randall Cobb soon after. Following the trade for Cooks, Watson now has a more well-rounded group, with the oft-injured Will Fuller (sports hernia) and Kenny Stills still on board. Cooks has four 1,000-yard seasons under his belt but also has concerns with concussions, as he suffered the fifth of his career in 2019. Still, the Texans have done OK in their effort to restock the weapons at Watson's disposal.
