A grand jury in Harris County Texas has declined to indict Watson in the wake of a police investigation stemming from lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused the quarterback of sexual misconduct, ESPN's Sarah Barshop reports.

As a result, Watson won't face criminal charges related to the allegations, but he still faces civil case depositions and possible discipline from the NFL. A statement released by NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy on Friday noted the league has "been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy."