Taylor (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Taylor was essentially a rotational practice-squad back for Houston last year, playing in five contests and totaling 33 offensive snaps. It's unclear what injury Taylor may be dealing with, but the Texans may just be being cautious with their veterans as the team placed 13 players on either the non-football injury list or PUP list before the start of training camp. The 27-year-old can return to the practice field at any point in the offseason, should the team deem him ready, and he will likely need to quickly as Taylor could be competing for a roster spot with newly drafted fourth-round pick, Woody Marks.