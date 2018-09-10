Thomas caught one of two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.

Thomas is billed as a blocking tight end, but he had the Texans' third-most receiving yards in Sunday's loss. He showed nice athleticism in getting past New England safety Patrick Chung on a 27-yard reception up the left sideline. Thomas and fellow rookie Jordan Akins accounted for all of the tight end receptions while starter Ryan Griffin was shut out on five targets. We'll be looking to see if the TE depth chart changes based on Week 1, in which Griffin and quarterback Deshaun Watson were clearly out of sync.

