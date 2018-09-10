Texans' Jordan Thomas: Third in receiving yards Week 1
Thomas caught one of two targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Patriots in Week 1.
Thomas is billed as a blocking tight end, but he had the Texans' third-most receiving yards in Sunday's loss. He showed nice athleticism in getting past New England safety Patrick Chung on a 27-yard reception up the left sideline. Thomas and fellow rookie Jordan Akins accounted for all of the tight end receptions while starter Ryan Griffin was shut out on five targets. We'll be looking to see if the TE depth chart changes based on Week 1, in which Griffin and quarterback Deshaun Watson were clearly out of sync.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...