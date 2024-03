Davis re-signed with the Texans on a one-year contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Davis joined Houston in 2023 and will now remain with the franchise for at least one more year. The 27-year-old suited up for 15 regular-season games last season, notching 32 tackles (16 solo), including 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble and recovery.