Edwards is slated to re-sign with the Texans on a two-year, $9.5 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Edwards, who is now preparing for his age-31 season, is coming off a resurgent 2024 campaign in which he tallied 31 tackles (21 solo), the highest mark he's logged since his rookie year back in 2015. His 2024 tackle total includes 3.0 sack, plus two pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.