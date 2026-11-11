Harrison (hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

It's a new injury for the Texans' newest wideout, who has produced just six catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets through three games with Houston. Harrison ran just 14 routes on 40 dropbacks last Sunday against the Chargers, tying him with Kayshon Boutte for fourth among Texans wideouts. Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell appear to have emerged as the Nos. 2 and 3 receivers behind Nico Collins.